Warm weather for the start of Grey Cup week in Edmonton.

Daytime highs will get to the 5 degree range today, Tue, Wed and Thu.

Mornings will slip a handful of degrees below zero though.

So...we'll be locked into a freeze/thaw cycle for much of the week.

No fresh precipitation is expected in the Edmonton region until Friday.

There's a risk of some flurries in the area to end the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some colder air will drop in.

Daytime highs will slip below zero Friday.

We're probably looking at a high near -5 Saturday.

Sunday is currently projected to be in the -1 to -6 range.

There's still some uncertainty with that end-of-week cooling. So, there's a chance the weekend forecast moderates.

But, at this point...expect the weekend to be much cooler than the start of this week.

Elsewhere - Cloudy with a risk of flurries in NE Alberta this morning.

After that...dry and mild for a few days.