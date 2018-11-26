Freezing Rain Warnings in NW Alberta and Fog Advisories in Eastern AB.

Edmonton and area gets a risk of precip late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

The freezing rain in the Peace Country hits this morning and then moves out of the area this afternoon.

Watch for wet snow or patchy freezing rain to move in the Fort McMurray region late tonight/early Tuesday.

Another push of moisture hits the province tomorrow with a good chance of rain or freezing rain Tuesday evening in the Red Deer region.

As that pushes NE, the Edmonton region may get some freezing rain late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

That risk of freezing rain and wet snow looks MUCH more likely for areas to the east and SE.

Mild weather persists for most of this week with highs in the 0 to 5 degree range through Thursday.

Cooler air start to drop in this weekend and highs will slip to the -5 range.

Next week look even colder with highs in the -5 to -10 range.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 1

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of freezing in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - 40% chance of freezing rain early in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4