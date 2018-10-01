Snowfall Warnings in the mountains and Snowfall "Advisories" for the foothills.

The heaviest snow will stay in the mountain parks with most areas expecting 10-20cm.

However, some spots may get more.

Through the Advisory area, most regions will only get a couple cm.

However, localized pockets of 10cm are possible in that region.

Snow will push east towards the Edmonton and Red Deer regions late this afternoon or this evening.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal.

But, there might be a bit of light snow on the ground in parts of Central Alberta Tuesday morning.

Daytime highs will stay in the 5 degree range in the Edmonton Metro Region today/Tue/Wed.

Then...we'll warm to a high near 10 on Thursday.

It looks like a one-off though. Cooler air drops back in for Friday and the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 5

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4