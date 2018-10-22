The warm streak continues this week.

Edmonton had an average high of just 3 degrees for Oct 7-13th.

Since then...the City has had an average high of 16!

We'll be in the low to mid teens again this week with more sun than cloud for the next few days.

LONG RANGE - "Cooling" to highs near 10 this weekend and early next week.

There's a risk of some precipitation right around Halloween with a drop in temperature.

Daytime high for Halloween looks to be in the 5-10 degree range.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 14

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 8

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11