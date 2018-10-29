Mild weather continues into the start of this week.

However, that's going to change as the calendar flips.

Significantly cooler air is set to drop in Halloween night.

Daytime highs will be near 10 today/Tue/Wed.

BUT...we're looking at highs near 0 for Thu/Fri/Sat.

As the colder air presses in...there's a chance of some showers turning to wet flurries Wednesday evening for the trick-or-treaters.

We also have a chance of some flurries on Friday in the Edmonton region.

Elsewhere - we have flurries in NE Alberta today.

The Peace Country gets a risk of showers and/or flurries Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this aftenroon.

High: 8

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower/flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1