Showers continue in the Red Deer/Coronation regions AND across parts of northern AB this morning. The Edmonton Metro Region saw those showers push through overnight and now we're into some clearing.

Sunny, warm (high near 20 this afternoon) BUT...windy today. Expect NW winds around 30 gusting to 50km/h through the late-morning and afternoon hours. Wind should start to ease early this evening.

Temperatures drop to the 5 or 6 degree range Thursday morning in the city. Outlying areas and parts of Central Alberta have a risk of dropping near zero.

Highs near 20 for Thu/Fri with less wind and a bit more cloud in the Edmonton Metro Region. Most of the province looks fairly dry for the next 2 or 3 days.

The long weekend, however, is shaping up wetter. I don't think we can rule out a chance of showers on any of the 3 days.

BUT...the most likely scenario is:

Edmonton and area's warmest day is Saturday.

is Saturday. The best chance for showers is late Sunday/early Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50

High: 20

Evening - Mostly clear this evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21