EDMONTON -- Edmonton and the rest of central and northern Alberta gets a break from thunderstorms today.

Way more sun than cloud in the Edmonton region today and tomorrow.

AND... we'll be back into the 25 to 30 degree range for daytime highs today/Wed/Thu.

The streak of consecutive days with a high above 25 ended at seven days on Monday.

If you're curious... No, we didn't manage to hit the elusive 30 over the weekend. Sunday's high was 29.9 degrees.

The last time we had a temperature of 30.0 or hotter was late May 2019.

We'll have a shot at hitting it Wed/Thu. After that, temperatures fall into a cooler pattern.

There's a risk of showers/thunderstorms late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Behind that, daytime highs will settle into the 20 to 25 degree range for a while.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 26

Tonight - Mainly clear overnight.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 30

40% chance of showers/thunderstorms overnight.

Friday - 40% chance of a shower early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22