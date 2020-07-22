EDMONTON -- Showers and thunderstorms will move through the Edmonton area this morning as they track from SW to NE.

That area of precipitation should be out of the region by late morning.

Partly cloudy skies through this afternoon and another day of high humidity.

The humidex hit 30 in Edmonton Tuesday and will likely be close to 30 again this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-20s and dewpoints will be in the mid-teens.

There's a risk of some evening/overnight showers and thunderstorms developing in parts of central and north-central Alberta.

THEN... Thursday looks cloudy with showers and/or thunderstorms. Cooler too.

Daytime highs drop to around 20 in Edmonton Thu/Fri.

It continues to look like drier and hotter weather will develop next week.

If the pattern does set in as forecast, we should get some sunny days with highs in the 25 to 30 degree range.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Partly cloudy and humid this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24