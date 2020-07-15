EDMONTON -- If you think last summer was wet, this year’s been even soggier.

Edmonton has had 11 rain days in the first 15 days of July. Last year, we had nine days with rain in the first half of the month.

There have been three years in the past quarter of a century that went 10 of 15 for rain days to start July.

But, you have to go all way back to 1996 to find the last time we had 11 days with rain from July 1 to 15.

The average number of rain days in the past 25 years is just eight.

This July’s total rainfall isn't at the top of the list though, 2004 and 2012 had some storms that dumped HEAVY rain and Edmonton measured 100+ mm of rain in the first half of July both those years.

This year, we’re at 66 mm. That’s above the average of 43 mm.

But, it’s the 4th wettest July 1 to 15 in the past 25 years AND it's almost twice as much measurable rain as last year.

In the first 15 days of July 2019, we had 37 mm.