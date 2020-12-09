Advertisement
One more day above zero: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- It has been the warmest start to December in over 50 years and the third-warmest first week of December all-time for the city.
(hat tip to twitter user @yegwxnerdery for digging up that piece of statistical gold)
BUT...it's about to come to an end as colder air gets set to drop in.
We'll be above zero by about 3 degrees with a good amount of sunshine in the area today.
Temperatures will be near the freezing mark across most of northern Alberta for highs.
By tomorrow, we get our first sub-zero daytime high since Nov 29.
But...just barely. We'll still be warmer than average with temperatures in the -1 or -2 range through the afternoon.
The average high for this point in December is around -5 and we'll be right in that range for Fri/Sat.
The latest modelling indicates a further cooldown for Sunday & next week with daytime highs in the -6 to -10 range.
Still no sign of any significant precipitation for the Edmonton region over the next 3 to 5 days.
One other note - heavy snow will spread across southern Alberta today with 10-15 cm expected in areas from Calgary south to the US border.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.
- High: 3
- Tonight - A few clouds.
- 9pm: -3
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: -1
- Friday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -4
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -6
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -8
- Monday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -8