EDMONTON -- It has been the warmest start to December in over 50 years and the third-warmest first week of December all-time for the city.

(hat tip to twitter user @yegwxnerdery for digging up that piece of statistical gold)

BUT...it's about to come to an end as colder air gets set to drop in.

We'll be above zero by about 3 degrees with a good amount of sunshine in the area today.

Temperatures will be near the freezing mark across most of northern Alberta for highs.

By tomorrow, we get our first sub-zero daytime high since Nov 29.

But...just barely. We'll still be warmer than average with temperatures in the -1 or -2 range through the afternoon.

The average high for this point in December is around -5 and we'll be right in that range for Fri/Sat.

The latest modelling indicates a further cooldown for Sunday & next week with daytime highs in the -6 to -10 range.

Still no sign of any significant precipitation for the Edmonton region over the next 3 to 5 days.

One other note - heavy snow will spread across southern Alberta today with 10-15 cm expected in areas from Calgary south to the US border.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: