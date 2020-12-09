EDMONTON -- It has been the warmest start to December in over 50 years and the third-warmest first week of December all-time for the city.

(hat tip to twitter user @yegwxnerdery for digging up that piece of statistical gold)

 

BUT...it's about to come to an end as colder air gets set to drop in.

We'll be above zero by about 3 degrees with a good amount of sunshine in the area today.

Temperatures will be near the freezing mark across most of northern Alberta for highs.

 

By tomorrow, we get our first sub-zero daytime high since Nov 29.

But...just barely.  We'll still be warmer than average with temperatures in the -1 or -2 range through the afternoon.

 

The average high for this point in December is around -5 and we'll be right in that range for Fri/Sat.

The latest modelling indicates a further cooldown for Sunday & next week with daytime highs in the -6 to -10 range.

Still no sign of any significant precipitation for the Edmonton region over the next 3 to 5 days.

 

One other note - heavy snow will spread across southern Alberta today with 10-15 cm expected in areas from Calgary south to the US border.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Partly cloudy this morning.  Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.
  • High:  3
  • Tonight - A few clouds.
  • 9pm:  -3
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -7
  • Afternoon High:  -1
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -4
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -14
  • Afternoon High:  -8
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -14
  • Afternoon High:  -8