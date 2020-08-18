EDMONTON -- It'll be a scorcher in Edmonton today with sunny skies all day and temperatures climbing to the 26 by noon and 31 this afternoon.

Monday hit a high of 31.0 in the city and we should be right in that ballpark again today.

In fact, MOST of the province should be up around 30 today, with the notable exception being the Lethbridge/Medicine Hat regions.

Temperatures in those areas will climb into the 35 to 40 degree range today and they'll stay hot for a few more days.

In Edmonton and areas north, this will be the end of the near-30 heat.

The Upper Ridge is moving off to the east and we'll be in the mid 20s for Wed/Thu.

The longer-range outlook is now shaping up much cooler with highs near 20 through the weekend and next week.

So, if you love the heat...soak it up today.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Peace Country late this afternoon/early evening.

Those storms will track ENE tonight and should be in NE Alberta after midnight.

There's some uncertainty with how far south those storms will stretch.

But at this point, it looks like they'll stay well to the north of Edmonton.

Areas like Slave Lake, Athabasca, Bonnyville have a chance of seeing some of that action.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 31

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 23

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers, especially later in the day.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22