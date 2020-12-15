EDMONTON -- After hitting highs of -17 Sunday and -11 Monday, we'll "warm" back up to single digits in Edmonton today.

Cloudy with a few scattered flurries in the region and a high in the -6 to -9 range.

We'll see a bit more sun and temperatures climb to around -5 on Wednesday ahead of a low pressure system.

That system will cross the province on Thursday bringing a chance of snow to central and northern Alberta.

The Edmonton area and surrounding regions could pick up a couple centimetres of accumulation on Thursday.

Most areas will get less than 5 cm. But, there might be 5-10 cm in parts of northern Alberta.

Behind the low, we'll get a short-lived blast of arctic air. Temperatures will drop through the day Thursday and we'll be near -20 by Friday morning.

HOWEVER...an Upper Ridge and associated push of warm air is expected to have much of the province back close to zero by the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: