EDMONTON -- Edmonton remains right on the northern edge of the snow zone today.

We've had a bit of snow overnight and should get some more this morning.

But it looks like most of the heavy snow will miss MUCH of the city.

Northern parts of the metro region will likely only get 1 to 4 cm while southern parts of the region MIGHT pick up closer to 10 cm.

10 to 15 cm is expected for areas south of Edmonton, particularly in the Ponoka/Red Deer/Rocky Mountain House regions.

Camrose/Wetaskiwin could end up with similar amounts too.

After today, we get a bit of a break from snow and temperatures start to climb.

We'll be stuck in the -10 to -13 range for much of today.

But, it's expected to warm up to the -4 to -8 range in Edmonton Friday and we'll get close to zero Saturday.

Highs in the 0 to -5 range for Sun/Mon/Tue look likely with a chance for even warmer temperatures for the middle to end of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: