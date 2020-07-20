EDMONTON -- Sunny with a few clouds and an afternoon high in the mid-20s in Edmonton today.

After seeing some scattered thunderstorms push through the region late Sunday, it should be a quieter day for storms.

Some warmer air aloft will stabilize the atmosphere as a short-live Upper Ridge pushes through.

That Ridge moves off on Tuesday and the atmosphere goes into "unstable" mode again.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in NW Alberta early in the day Tuesday.

For areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer, showers and/or thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday.

Wednesday night/Thursday morning is shaping up wet with a good chance of some steadier rain for parts of Central/North-Central AB.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:

Afternoon Highs in the mid 20s for Mon/Tue/Wed.

Closer to 20 for highs Thu/Fri in Edmonton and area.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 24

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 20

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening/overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain (especially in the morning).

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22