EDMONTON -- Mild, slightly above-average temperatures will continue in the Edmonton region and across most of central and northern Alberta.

Daytime highs will get into the 17 to 20 degree range this week (and probably next week as well).

The long-term average high for Edmonton through the last two weeks of Sept is 15-16 degrees.

So, no cold spells and no real "heat waves". Just a steady diet of upper teen highs for most of the next week to week-and-a-half.

There's a low pressure system sliding across northern Alberta bringing some showers today.

As the trailing cold front drops through north-central AB, we could get some precipitation tonight.

The best chance for showers in the Edmonton area looks be to late this evening (9-11 pm 'ish)

Clearing for the start of Autumn tomorrow. The equinox is early Tuesday morning.

We'll get some sun by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday is shaping up fairly sunny as well.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Cloud y in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

AUTUMN EQUINOX

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18