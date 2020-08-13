EDMONTON -- Showers developed in western Alberta this morning and we may see a bit of that push through the metro region this morning. Most of the area should just be cloudy but a couple spots in and around the city will get some light showers.

Skies will clear by midday and we’re in for some sun and an afternoon high JUST above 20. Average high is 23, so...we’ll likely stay slightly cooler than average today and tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms continue across northern Alberta through today and into Friday as a surface low stalls out. Aloft, the Upper Trough that has dominated this week’s weather pattern is still hanging in. But, it moves out Fri/Sat and a warm Upper Ridge replaces it by Sun/Mon.

Temperatures gradually climb over the next few days and once that ridge settles in, we’ll get some sunny days with highs in the mid to upper 20s (and one more shot at 30 on Monday).

HERE IS THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28