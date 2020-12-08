EDMONTON -- Monday's high of 9.5 degrees was Edmonton's warmest day since Dec 12, 2017 when it hit 10.0

It was the city's 8th consecutive day with a high above zero.

In fact, 11 of the past 13 days have had highs above zero.

We're get two more "positive" days and then the pattern changes.

Daytime highs should slip into the -2 to -7 range for Thu/Fri/wknd.

Until then...

Clouds in the Edmonton area this morning will break by this afternoon.

We've had some showers in the region EARLY in the morning. Temperatures have remained above zero so most surfaces are just wet.

However, some parking lots and sidewalks may be a bit icy.

We've had some rain/snow mix in the Whitecourt-to-Grande Prairie areas that should taper off later this morning.

The Bonnyville-Lloydminster regions could get a few showers this afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected at higher elevations in the mountain parks through the day.

Not much of a snow risk for Edmonton this week. BUT...there's a risk of some flurries Wednesday night.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: