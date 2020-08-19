EDMONTON -- Temperatures will gradually cool over the next few days as the bubble of heat over the province slips off to the south and east.

Southern Alberta gets another day or two of 30-degree heat.

But in central and northern Alberta, highs are dropping to the mid to upper 20s today and they'll continue to fall over the next few days.

Edmonton's still above the average high of 23 today. So, it's not getting cold by any stretch.

Partly cloudy skies and a high near 26 degrees this afternoon with light wind.

We'll top out somewhere around 23 to 25 degrees Thu/Fri.

Then...slipping to the 22 degree range (give or take a degree or two) for Sat/Sun.

Precip Outlook:

Thunderstorms passed north of the Edmonton region Tuesday night.

Today's expected to be a quiet day in the area.

But, Thursday will likely be a different story.

Showers and/or thunderstorms will probably push through the area in the evening.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 23

Thursday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of evening showers and/or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22