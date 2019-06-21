Summer is here! Edmonton gets just over 17 hours of sunlight today. AND...we'll actually get see some sun as the clouds finally break.

Partly cloudy, temperatures in the 15-20 degree range this afternoon and then shower or thunderstorm risk. That'll be a widespread risk across Central and NE Alberta this afternoon and evening.

The storm risk zone extends from Red Deer and Edmonton NE to Fort McMurray.

Some of the storms that develop could produce sizeable hail and localized downpours. So...don't be surprised if there are severe thunderstorm WATCHes and WARNINGs issued later today.

Weekend Outlook:

Shaping up to be a warm and (mostly) dry weekend in the Edmonton Metro Region. Afternoon Highs in the low 20s Sat/Sun with Partly Cloudy skies.

We'll probably have some thunderstorms in eastern Alberta Saturday. AND...we can't rule out the chance of a shower or thunderstorm developing over or near Edmonton Saturday PM/EVE.

BUT...it's a slight risk and MOST of the daytime and evening hours Sat/Sun should be dry.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of some showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20