After back-to-back days in the mid-20s in Edmonton...we get three more days in the low 20s before a cooldown.

Sunny and a high of 22 or 23 in the Edmonton Metro Region today with light wind. Clouds will roll through the area tonight and early Friday. Then...afternoon sun and low 20s Friday.

Most of the province will get a cloudier day tomorrow. But, it doesn't look like there'll be much for rain. Just a slight risk of some showers in the Peace Country/Swan Hills areas late in the day.

Another warm day for most of Central and North-Central Alberta Saturday.

Edmonton should get to the 20 to 25 degree range with a "mix of sun and cloud".

Further north, we're expecting some showers along a front from Grande Prairie east towards Lac La Biche. That front may slump south and bring some showers to the Edmonton area Saturday evening.

The Sun-Tue precip outlook has a LOT of variability at this point. I've included a chance of showers for all 3 days (although, it probably won't rain ALL 3 days). Temperatures will certainly be cooler with highs in the teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 22

Evening - A few clouds this evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15