EDMONTON -- Thursday afternoon's storm dumped 20 to 40 mm of rain on the Edmonton region (with some spots probably getting even more).

But we'll get a break from the clouds for most of today as mainly sunny skies dominate.

Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 20s (feeling about 3 degrees warmer with the humidity).

Just watch for the potential of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms to develop in north-central AB early this evening.

Most of the REALLY stormy weather will be well to the south of the Edmonton region.

Areas from Red Deer south to Calgary and SE towards Coronation will likely get thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorms are probable once again.

Further north, we're expecting some showers in areas from High Level to Fort McMurray for much of the day.

The weekend looks "decent".

We won't be able to shake at least the risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late in the day both Sat/Sun though.

Clouds Saturday morning will give way to sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Then... scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms are anticipated from the Peace Country SE towards Lloydminster.

Sunday looks a bit sunnier with (again) a risk of a scattered shower late in the day.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: WNW 15-20 with gusts to 30 this afternon.

High: 24

Tonight - 30% chance of a scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm in the area early this evening.

Otherwise, Partly Cloudy this evening and increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a scattered shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25