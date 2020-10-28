EDMONTON -- Temperatures will be slightly lower than Tuesday in the Edmonton region.

But without the gusty wind and WITH some sun...it'll probably FEEL warmer today.

Sunny skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon.

Wind stays light all day and we'll hit a high of around 7 degrees.

Clouds move back in tonight and there's a slight risk of some light mixed precip in the Edmonton area early Thursday morning.

Wind will pick up a bit on Thursday and we'll hit a high near 5 degrees with some afternoon sunny breaks.

Elsewhere - more snow is expected in the mountain parks and foothills tonight and early Thursday.

We're relatively confident in the Fri-Sun temperature outlook.

Daytime highs in the 4 to 8 degree range Fri/Sat and warming to the 10 degree range Sunday.

I have less confidence in the precip forecast for Fri. Most models are suggesting very little or no precip for the Edmonton area.

Our Futurecast (RPM model) DOES have some snow or rain/snow mix moving through the region Friday.

I've put a 30% chance in the forecast for now.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: