EDMONTON -- Showers and/or thunderstorms are possible in the Edmonton region late this afternoon/this evening.

We'll start the day with some sun and light wind.

Temperatures in the 5 to 10 degree range around the area early this morning with EIA slipping close to zero!

We'll see a few afternoon clouds and a high near 20 this afternoon.

Storms will develop in the foothills this afternoon and then move ENE.

The greatest risk for severe storms in areas from Red Deer south through Calgary and on towards the US border.

Large hail, strong gusts and the risk of a tornado.

As the storms move into eastern Alberta tonight, the risk of damaging gusts increases.

For the Edmonton region, the risk of a storm in the area in moderate, but the risk of a severe storm is relatively low.

Showers are also likely overnight and early Wednesday morning. We should get some clearing and a high just below 20 Wednesday afternoon.

As an Upper Low drifts across northern Alberta, clouds and showers will be the dominant weather pattern for northern AB Wed/Thu.

That system will keep us on the "cooler-than-average" side until the weekend.

Temperatures should rebound to the mid-to-upper 20s Sun/Mon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

40% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the area.

High: 20

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a thunderstorm early in the evening.

60% chance of a shower overnight (after midnight)

9pm: 13

Wednesday - 40% chance of showers early in the morning.

Clearing to mainly sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22