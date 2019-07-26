Sunny and warm across most of Alberta today as an upper ridge builds in. A few thunderstorms are possible in north-central and/or NW Alberta late this afternoon/this evening.

The risk for Edmonton is low, but...it's not zero. So...enjoy the sun, light wind and mid to upper 20 temperatures, but, keep an eye skyward this evening.

Partly cloudy Saturday with a good chance for some showers in the evening/overnight and early Sunday morning.

Most of the rain should move out of the Edmonton region Sunday morning and we'll get some clearing in the afteroon.

Temperatures top out in the low to mid 20s this weekend and through most of next week.

Elsewhere: Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the Peace Country Saturday morning AND afternoon.

Fort McMurray and area has a high risk of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm:

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

60% chance of showers overnight and early Sunday morning.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower early in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

40% chance of a shower overnight.

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22