Advertisement
The cooldown becomes a cold snap this weekend: Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Cooler and cloudier for Edmonton and most of Alberta today.
We'll see a few sunny breaks, but more cloud than sun and a lot colder than it's been so far this December.
Daytime highs will be in the -5 range today and Saturday in Edmonton.
BUT...Saturday's going to FEEL a whole lot colder.
A low pressure system will push across northern Alberta tonight/early Saturday.
Peace River and High Level regions get a bit of light snow overnight.
Fort McMurray and areas north get 2 to 5 cm of snow Saturday morning.
Behind that system, a cold front will sweep across the province through the day Saturday.
There's be a few flurries along the front, but no significant accumulation.
The bigger issue will be the wind - 20 to 30 km/h with gusts towards 50.
So, wind chill will be in the minus teens in Edmonton and much of the rest of central and north-central AB Saturday.
THEN...Arctic air dives in behind the front.
Northern Alberta will be in the -15 to -20 range for daytime highs Sat/Sun/Mon.
Edmonton gets a taste of that arctic air Sunday and then moderates slightly for Mon/Tue.
LONG Range outlook - milder air appears set to return by the end of next week.
Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 0 to -5 range for the week of Dec 20-26.
That's (of course) a long way off and subject to change. As always - stay tuned.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.
- High: -6
- Tonight - Cloudy periods.
- 9pm: -8
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts to 50 km/h.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -5
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -18
- Afternoon High: -14
- Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -12
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -9
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -7