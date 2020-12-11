EDMONTON -- Cooler and cloudier for Edmonton and most of Alberta today.

We'll see a few sunny breaks, but more cloud than sun and a lot colder than it's been so far this December.

Daytime highs will be in the -5 range today and Saturday in Edmonton.

BUT...Saturday's going to FEEL a whole lot colder.

A low pressure system will push across northern Alberta tonight/early Saturday.

Peace River and High Level regions get a bit of light snow overnight.

Fort McMurray and areas north get 2 to 5 cm of snow Saturday morning.

Behind that system, a cold front will sweep across the province through the day Saturday.

There's be a few flurries along the front, but no significant accumulation.

The bigger issue will be the wind - 20 to 30 km/h with gusts towards 50.

So, wind chill will be in the minus teens in Edmonton and much of the rest of central and north-central AB Saturday.

THEN...Arctic air dives in behind the front.

Northern Alberta will be in the -15 to -20 range for daytime highs Sat/Sun/Mon.

Edmonton gets a taste of that arctic air Sunday and then moderates slightly for Mon/Tue.

LONG Range outlook - milder air appears set to return by the end of next week.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 0 to -5 range for the week of Dec 20-26.

That's (of course) a long way off and subject to change. As always - stay tuned.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: