It'll be another day of heat in Edmonton and across much of northern Alberta. The heat warning continues with temperatures in the mid teens this morning and near 30 this afternoon.

Humidity could make it FEEL closer to 35 in some spots.

BUT, we'll be back to highs around 20 for Wednesday/Thursday as the Upper Ridge collapses.

That's also going to set the stage for some storms to develop in western Alberta this afternoon. A few of the storms will turn severe with large hail, damaging gusts and downpours being the main threats.

Thunderstorms will track ENE through the evening and overnight. Edmonton is looking a risk of a late-evening or overnight storm.

Showers and thunderstorms will form over north-central Alberta Wednesday. It's starting to look like the steadiest rain will be north of Edmonton.

So, it may not rain ALL DAY in Edmonton. But, it'll be windy and there will be showers and/or thunderstorms near the city most of the day and into the evening.

Skies will clear Thursday and temperatures jump back to the mid 20s Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 30

Evening - A few clouds this evening. 60% chance of a thunderstorm overnight.

9pm: 23

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.

Windy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Windy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22