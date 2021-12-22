This could be Edmonton's coldest Christmas since…
Edmonton could see it’s coldest Christmas in half a century.
Back in 1971, the highs were -25 C and -28 C for Christmas Eve and Day.
We’re forecasting highs of -21 C and -25 C on Dec. 24 and 25 this year!
There IS one other Christmas in recent history that’ll be close to what we’re getting this year.
2012 had highs of -21 C and -22 C, but I think we’ll be colder than that this year, especially on Christmas Day.
The extreme cold is rare. But, it’s following a more recent tradition of cold Christmases in the city.
Maybe we've gone from the NICE list to the ICE list.
They used to say you'd get a lump of coal if you were naughty. Lately, no coal, just cold.
In the past 30 years, the average high for Dec. 25 is -4 C.
BUT…the past five years have had an average high of -8 C and that’s even with last year’s 2 C factored in!
Furthermore, the last three decades have had a daytime high above 0 C exactly 15 times. HALF of the past 30 years were above freezing on Christmas Day.
BUT, in the past 10 years, the city has only made it above 0 C THREE times. The previous 20 years had above-zero daytime highs on Christmas more than half of the time!
In fact, we went seven straight years with a Christmas Day high above zero from 2001 to 2007.
2020 was a throwback to those days with highs of 8 C and 1 C on Christmas Eve and Day. But, that was definitely an outlier in the past decade.