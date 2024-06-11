Thunderstorms pass through Edmonton, Red Deer and west-central Alberta

It was a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it's ending on a stormy note.

Severe thunderstorms that developed over the city late Tuesday afternoon have moved off to the east-northeast, with the threat of severe storms ending for the time being.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton and area remains in effect, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) will likely cancel that shortly.

The Edmonton region will continue to see rain and a few non-severe thundershowers early in the evening. The potential exists for a few more thunderstorms to redevelop mid-evening.

Cloudy, wet, windy and cool conditions will take over on Wednesday with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range through most of the day in Edmonton.

Rain may be in the area for much of the day, but the morning will likely be wetter than the afternoon.

ECCC issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Edmonton and surrounding areas, as well as regions of the city south along the QE2 through Red Deer and Calgary, at 5:15 p.m.

The federal agency earlier issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:09 p.m. for the Red Deer and Olds regions and at 4:35 p.m. for areas near Grande Cache, Botten and Amundson.

An earlier severe warning for areas near Alder Flats has ended.

A severe thunderstorm 'warning' means the severe storms are occurring or imminent, while a 'watch' means potential for severe weather

High over 20 C, clouds develop in afternoon, thunderstorms

For the second consecutive day, we got into the low 20s in Edmonton.

Sunshine and light wind early in the day gave way to increasing afternoon cloud then thunderstorms.

Edmonton's had back-to-back 20-degree days just a few times this spring:

May 9/10

May 27/28

June 1/2

And there are no three or four-days stretches in the 20s.

That trend will continue as cooler air settles in for Wednesday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain will be in east-central/northeast Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of light rain.

Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16