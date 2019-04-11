It's shaping up to be a similar day to the one we enjoyed in Edmonton Wednesday.

Cloudy with occasional sunny breaks and then a chance of some scattered showers (and the risk of a thunderstorm).

The best chance for that precipitation in the Edmonton Metro Region will be this afternoon and evening.

Further west, some wet snow is falling this morning. That will transition over to showers later in the morning in most areas.

Eastern Alberta gets a drier day after seeing showers and thunderstorm Wednesday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past few days.

In Edmonton - We'll get to a high near 11 degrees this afternoon.

A bit more sun Fri/Sat with temperatures returning to the low to mid teens.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 11

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 11

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12