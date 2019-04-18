Heating up this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 15 to 20 degree range across much of Central and Northern Alberta.

Edmonton's warmest day of 2019 (so far) is March 20th - high of 16.7 degrees.

We should top that today with a high of 18 or 19 this afternoon.

AND...although we're expecting some clouds this afternoon, we probably WON'T have the mid-afternoon showers that pushed through the Edmonton Metro Region Wednesday.

In the NW - different story. Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

As a northern low pressure system slides east and drags a cold front across the province, periods of rain are possible in the Peace Country tonight.

Snow (likely several cm) will fall in the mountains tonight.

Edmonton and area gets a SLIGHT risk of a shower overnight. But, it really looks like most (probably all) of the precipitation will stay to the north.

Fort McMurray gets some showers or periods of rain early Friday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Cooling off Fri/Sat/Sun. Northern and Central Alberta get highs in the 10-15 degree range.

BUT...it looks fairly sunny in much of Central Alberta.

Northern regions could get some mixed precip Saturday and then clearing Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 13

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15