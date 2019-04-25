Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: April 25
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 8:30AM MDT
Shaping up to be a nice Thursday across most of Alberta.
Some clouds and scattered showers possible across the north (High Level to Fort McMurray).
But, in most of Central and North-Central Alberta - sun, mild and nowhere near as windy as Wednesday.
Edmonton gets to a hgih of 10 or 11 degrees this afternoon with wind 15-30 km/h.
Enjoy today because we'll cloud over Friday and cool off for the weekend.
A low pressure system is set to sweep across southern Alberta with some rain and snow this weekend.
That will likely be heavy snow (15-30cm) in parts of the foothills, mountains and the south.
The question remains: how far north will that precip extend?
Edmonton remains on the northern edge of the risk zone. So, we'll go with a 40% chance of snow or rain.
(if we DO get precip - it's probably rain/snow mix Friday night. BUT...it is more likely to be snow than rain if it falls Friday)
We'll have more details on that risk later today & Friday as the situation develops.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
Wind: NW 15-30 km/h
High: 11
Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: 5
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 10
30% chance of rain/snow mix overnight.
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow or showers.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 6
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 7
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 9
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 9