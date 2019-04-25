Shaping up to be a nice Thursday across most of Alberta.

Some clouds and scattered showers possible across the north (High Level to Fort McMurray).

But, in most of Central and North-Central Alberta - sun, mild and nowhere near as windy as Wednesday.

Edmonton gets to a hgih of 10 or 11 degrees this afternoon with wind 15-30 km/h.

Enjoy today because we'll cloud over Friday and cool off for the weekend.

A low pressure system is set to sweep across southern Alberta with some rain and snow this weekend.

That will likely be heavy snow (15-30cm) in parts of the foothills, mountains and the south.

The question remains: how far north will that precip extend?

Edmonton remains on the northern edge of the risk zone. So, we'll go with a 40% chance of snow or rain.

(if we DO get precip - it's probably rain/snow mix Friday night. BUT...it is more likely to be snow than rain if it falls Friday)

We'll have more details on that risk later today & Friday as the situation develops.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: NW 15-30 km/h

High: 11

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

30% chance of rain/snow mix overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow or showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9