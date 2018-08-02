Edmonton could be in line to get some more thunderstorms later today.

Once again, we'll have storms develop in the foothills and head eastwards.

Some of those storms may turn severe over areas south of the Edmonton Metro Region.

Large hail, strong gusts and downpours are the main threats.

In Edmonton, the risk of severe weather is low and the showers/thunderstorms will likely move in earlier than Wednesday.

We're looking at the highest potential for thunderstorms being in the afternoon hours.

Then, a break in the action for the evening before some showers move through the area overnight and early Friday.

Best chance for showers Friday will be in the morning hours.

There's a slight risk of a pop-up thunderstorm in the afteroon. But, the best chance for afternoon/evening storms on Friday is in Eastern Alberta.

LONG WEEKEND:

Warm & dry for the Edmonton area Sat/Sun/Mon.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s all three days with Monday being the hottest of the three.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 25

Evening - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening.

40% chance of some showers overnight or early Friday morning.

9pm: 19

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of showers in the morning.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28​