Thursday WxBlog: Dec 13
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 7:23AM MST
Another warm day in Edmonton and this time...the wind shouldn't be as gusty.
Temperatures jumped to 4 degrees on Wednesday thanks to some strong SW wind
Today, we're looking at a high of 4 or 5 degrees under with some sun and wind speeds in the 15-20km/h for most of the day.
Gusty conditions will prevail in NW Alberta and across eastern parts of the province this afternoon.
A few flurries developed to the north of Edmonton overnight.
The Athabasca region had some early-morning snow that'll push eastward through the Lac La Biche and Bonnyville areas.
No significant accumulation is expected.
For the Edmonton Metro Region - it's a snow-free forecast for the next 5 or 6 days.
However, we WILL get some cooling this weekend.
Temperatures will slide through the day Saturday. So, we'll start the day near 0 and cool to the -5 range by suppertime.
Sunday looks like a sub-zero day too. Not COLD. But, closer to average with a high near -3 on Sunday.
Warmer air returns early next week as daytime highs jump back above zero for Tue/Wed/Thu.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Partly cloudy.
High: 5
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -2
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 6
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning: 0
Afternoon: -2
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -3
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -1
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3