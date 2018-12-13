Another warm day in Edmonton and this time...the wind shouldn't be as gusty.

Temperatures jumped to 4 degrees on Wednesday thanks to some strong SW wind

Today, we're looking at a high of 4 or 5 degrees under with some sun and wind speeds in the 15-20km/h for most of the day.

Gusty conditions will prevail in NW Alberta and across eastern parts of the province this afternoon.

 

A few flurries developed to the north of Edmonton overnight.

The Athabasca region had some early-morning snow that'll push eastward through the Lac La Biche and Bonnyville areas.

No significant accumulation is expected.

 

For the Edmonton Metro Region - it's a snow-free forecast for the next 5 or 6 days.

However, we WILL get some cooling this weekend.

Temperatures will slide through the day Saturday.  So, we'll start the day near 0 and cool to the -5 range by suppertime.

Sunday looks like a sub-zero day too.  Not COLD.  But, closer to average with a high near -3 on Sunday.

 

Warmer air returns early next week as daytime highs jump back above zero for Tue/Wed/Thu.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Partly cloudy.

High:  5

 

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.  

9pm:  -2

 

 

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -5

Afternoon High:  6

 

 

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning:  0  

Afternoon:  -2

 

 

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -11

Afternoon High:  -3

 

 

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -10

Afternoon High:  -1

 

 

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -4

Afternoon High:  3