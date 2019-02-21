Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: Feb 21
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:18AM MST
Temperatures started to drop Wednesday afternoon and we're waking up to the cold again today.
Sunny and a high near -10 this afternoon in the Edmonton region.
Wind won't be as strong as yesterday. But, a 10-15km/h breeze this afternoon will make it feel in the -15 to -20 range.
We get a brief warm-up Friday with a high near -5 and then another cold spell takes over.
Daytime highs are projected to be in the -10 to -15 range.
That's about 10-15 degrees colder than average this weekend.
AND...next week looks no warmer.
We MIGHT get a one-day warmup Wednesday.
But, MOST of next week has mornings in the -20s and afternoons in the -10 to -15 range.
Looking LONG Range - this colder-than-average trend will likely continue right through at least the first week of March.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind becoming 10-15km/h this afternoon.
Occasional wind chill in the -15 to -20 range.
High: -10
Evening - Increasing cloud.
9pm: -14
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -5
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -11
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -14
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -25
Afternoon High: -15
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -12