Temperatures started to drop Wednesday afternoon and we're waking up to the cold again today.

Sunny and a high near -10 this afternoon in the Edmonton region.

Wind won't be as strong as yesterday. But, a 10-15km/h breeze this afternoon will make it feel in the -15 to -20 range.

We get a brief warm-up Friday with a high near -5 and then another cold spell takes over.

Daytime highs are projected to be in the -10 to -15 range.

That's about 10-15 degrees colder than average this weekend.

AND...next week looks no warmer.

We MIGHT get a one-day warmup Wednesday.

But, MOST of next week has mornings in the -20s and afternoons in the -10 to -15 range.

Looking LONG Range - this colder-than-average trend will likely continue right through at least the first week of March.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind becoming 10-15km/h this afternoon.

Occasional wind chill in the -15 to -20 range.

High: -10

Evening - Increasing cloud.

9pm: -14

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -11

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -12