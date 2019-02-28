Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: Feb 28
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:54AM MST
One of Edmonton's coldest month's of February EVER is finally coming to a close.
BUT...the start of March doesn't look much warmer.
Much of Alberta enjoyed some sun and a warm day Wednesday.
Edmonton hit -1 (making it just the 5th day this month with a temperature above -10.
We'll get a daytime high above -10 again today.
Temperatures stayed mild overnight and will slip a bit this morning before climbing back to about -7 midday.
Breezy & some cooling this afternoon means it'll FEEL -15 to -20'ish with wind chill mid to late afternoon.
Arctic air backs in from the NE for Friday and the weekend.
Daytime highs will be in the -15 to -20 range Fri, near -15 Sat and in the -10 to -15 range Sun.
Mornings near -30 Sat/Sun. BUT...at least it'll be sunny.
We get some moderation next week with highs in the -6 to -11 range Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu.
AND THEN...it's starting to look like we'll turn a corner at the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
Wind: 10-15km/h in the morning. 15-20 in the afternoon.
Noon: -7
5pm: -9
Evening - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a few scattered flurries.
9pm: -13
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -18
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -28
Afternoon High: -16
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -27
Afternoon High: -13
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -9
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -8