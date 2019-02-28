One of Edmonton's coldest month's of February EVER is finally coming to a close.

BUT...the start of March doesn't look much warmer.

Much of Alberta enjoyed some sun and a warm day Wednesday.

Edmonton hit -1 (making it just the 5th day this month with a temperature above -10.

We'll get a daytime high above -10 again today.

Temperatures stayed mild overnight and will slip a bit this morning before climbing back to about -7 midday.

Breezy & some cooling this afternoon means it'll FEEL -15 to -20'ish with wind chill mid to late afternoon.

Arctic air backs in from the NE for Friday and the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the -15 to -20 range Fri, near -15 Sat and in the -10 to -15 range Sun.

Mornings near -30 Sat/Sun. BUT...at least it'll be sunny.

We get some moderation next week with highs in the -6 to -11 range Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu.

AND THEN...it's starting to look like we'll turn a corner at the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: 10-15km/h in the morning. 15-20 in the afternoon.

Noon: -7

5pm: -9

Evening - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a few scattered flurries.

9pm: -13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -8