Another cold (but calm) morning in the Edmonton region.

Morning temperatures in the -25 to -30 range and we'll climb to the -18/-19 range this afternoon.

More cloud than sun by this afternoon and a slight chance of some flurries this evening and Friday.

Most of the snow will be in western and southern Alberta.

Areas from Grande Prairie south through the foothills will get that snow today.

Southern Alberta gets the light snow tonight and Friday.

Edmonton's way out on the edge of that system and nothing more than a dusting is expected (if we get any snow at all).

Behind that system, the arctic air moves back in and daytime highs drop back below -20 Fri/Sat/Sun in Edmonton.

Further north, daytime highs remain in the -20 to -25 range today and right through the weekend.

LONG RANGE - "warming" to highs in the -10 range by Wed/Thu next week. BUT...it may not last.

Temperatures look like they'll drop to the -15 range by Fri/Sat/Sun of next week.

Average highs are in the -3 / -4 range. Still no sign of a return to that in the next 10-14 days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

High: -18

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -23

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Wind: 10-15km/h.

Wind chill near -35 in morning. -30 range in afternoon.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -23

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -20

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -14