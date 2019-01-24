Edmonton hits a milestone today. It's our first day with a 5pm sunset in almost 3 months.

Daylight Saving Time ended Nov 2 and the sunset that day was at 5:59pm.

On Nov 3, the sunset was at 4:57pm.

Today...we get an 8:32am sunrise and a 5:00pm sunset.

By the end of the month, it'll be 5:15pm and in two weeks...it'll be a 5:30pm sunset.

The cold air has stuck around a bit longer than anticipated this morning.

But, it's still expected to move out this afternoon.

Edmonton gets a chance of some morning flurries. Skies will clear this afternoon.

Friday brings another chance of morning flurries and then afternoon sun.

No significant accumulation is expected in the Edmonton region.

Afternoon Highs will be near 0 today (but feeling cooler with some wind chill).

We'll climb above zero Fri and Sat afternoons.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries this morning/midday.

Clearing later this afternoon.

Becoming breezy this afternoon: W 15-20km/h

High: -2

Evening - A few clouds in the evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. (Slight risk of freezing rain)

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: 2

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2