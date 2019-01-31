Edmonton had 10-15cm of snow in ALL of January.

We're set to get at least that much & probably more over the next 3 days.

Snowfall WARNINGs are in effect for most of North-Central Alberta. 15-30cm is expected in those areas.

Winter Storm WARNINGs are in effect for the Hinton/Grande Cache/Whitecourt regions. 30-50cm is possible in those regions.

Edmonton and area likely gets 15-30cm of snow by the end of Saturday.

The snow will start later today and continue overnight and through Friday before tapering off to flurries for the weekend.

After the snow...we get some COLD to deal with.

This will be the coldest stretch of weather we've had all winter.

Edmonton has only hit -20 FOUR times this winter. We could get 3 or 4 days with HIGHS below -20 early next week.

AND...once the arctic air settles in...it'll stick around all of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Snow starting this afternoon.

Temperature falling.

Noon: -2

5pm: -6

Evening - Cloudy with periods of snow. 5-10cm by Friday morning.

9pm: -9

Friday - Cloudy with snow (heavy at times). 5-10cm.

Temperature steady near -15 most of the day.

Morning: -14

Afternoon: -16

Saturday - Cloudy with light snow. 2-4cm possible.

Temperature steady near -20 most of the day.

Morning: -18

Afternoon: -20

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -21

Monday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -22