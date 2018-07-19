Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: July 19
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:38AM MDT
Another warm day in the Edmonton Metro Region with temperatures reaching the mid 20s today.
Sunny skies this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon AND a risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm tonight.
ETA: probably 7-10pm'ish (we'll update that later today as things start to develop)
Friday looks dry in the morning and then some afternoon cloud with a possible high anywhere from 22 to 26 degrees.
There's a very good chance we'll get some showers/thunderstorms later the day with a potential for some severe weather in parts of Central and North-Central AB.
IF severe storms develop...they'll likely start to develop WSW of Edmonton late in the afternoon and then should track ENE into the evening hours.
So...we'll keep a close eye on that later tomorrow.
Cooling to highs near 20 on the weekend.
Elsewhere - HEAVY and STEADY rain will hit the Peace Country starting later today.
The rain may taper off for a while early Friday. But, it starts up again Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.
Most areas will get at least 40-50mm. Some spots could get closer to 100mm.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.
High: 25
Evening - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.
9pm: 19
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the evening/overnight.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 20
Sunday - 30% chance of some early-morning showers. Then...Partly cloudy.
30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 22
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 24