Another warm day in the Edmonton Metro Region with temperatures reaching the mid 20s today.

Sunny skies this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon AND a risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm tonight.

ETA: probably 7-10pm'ish (we'll update that later today as things start to develop)

Friday looks dry in the morning and then some afternoon cloud with a possible high anywhere from 22 to 26 degrees.

There's a very good chance we'll get some showers/thunderstorms later the day with a potential for some severe weather in parts of Central and North-Central AB.

IF severe storms develop...they'll likely start to develop WSW of Edmonton late in the afternoon and then should track ENE into the evening hours.

So...we'll keep a close eye on that later tomorrow.

Cooling to highs near 20 on the weekend.

Elsewhere - HEAVY and STEADY rain will hit the Peace Country starting later today.

The rain may taper off for a while early Friday. But, it starts up again Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

Most areas will get at least 40-50mm. Some spots could get closer to 100mm.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

High: 25

Evening - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 19

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - 30% chance of some early-morning showers. Then...Partly cloudy.

30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24