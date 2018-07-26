The warming trend continues as Edmonton gets back to the mid 20s today.

That trend continues through the weekend with highs in the 25-30 range Sat/Sun/Mon.

The northern half of the province gets a similar temperature trend with more sun than cloud over the next few days.

Even further north, a Heat Warning is in effect for High Level and Fort Chipewyan regions.

Precipitation Outlook:

There's a decent chance of some showers/thunderstorms in the Camrose/Red Deer/Drumheller region this afternoon.

I'm tempted to leave the risk OUT of the forecast for Edmonton. But...we'll leave in a "SLIGHT RISK".

By 2/3pm ...if we see those showers developing south of the city...we'll pull that out of the forecast altogether.

It's a similar debate for tomorrow.

There's an outside chance of a shower/thunderstorm near the city. But...the risk is pretty minimal.

So...I've opted to leave that out of tomorrow's forecast for now.

Weekend is shaping up sunny and hot.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm (mainly for areas just south of Edmonton)

High: 24

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 18

Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23​