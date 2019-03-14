Warm and melty across most of Alberta again today.

A low pressure system sliding across the north brings a risk of some wet flurries or rain/snow mix.

NW Alberta gets a shot of that precip early this evening.

For areas near Edmonton and north towards Athabasca - it's an overnight risk.

So...between midnight and 6am...there might be a bit of mixed precipitation that moves through the region.

It's not expected to last long or amount to much.

East-Central and NE Alberta get a shot of wet flurries early Friday morning.

Skies clear quickly behind that front and we're back to sunshine across most of the province Friday.

The warm spell continues through the next 5-7 days.

Highs near 5 or 6 today/Fri/Sat.

Edmonton climbs into the 5-10 degree range Sun/Mon.

AND...it still looks like we'll be in the 10-15 degree range for Tue/Wed.

After that - back to the 5 to 10 degree range for highs Thu/Fri/Sat of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

High: 5

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a brief flurry overnight.

9pm: 0

Friday - Some clouds early in the morning. Then...Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun and cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10