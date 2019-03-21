The warm Upper Ridge led to a number of record highs across Alberta on Wednesday.

In Edmonton, the high of 16.7 degrees was the 3rd-warmest Mar 20th on record.

Only 1928 (18.3) and 1910 (17.8) were hotter.

We'll start to "cool" slightly today and Friday and then we're back into single-digit highs this weekend.

Temperatures remain warmer than average. BUT...cooler than Tue/Wed.

A strong low pressure system pushes across southern Alberta dumping rain and heavy snow across many areas.

Red Deer will probably get some of that snow (but not much for accumulation).

The Edmonton Metro Region is WAY out on the northern edge of the potential snow zone. So, we might get some wet flurries Saturday evening.

However, accumulation won't be an issue. Icy roads COULD be a problem Sunday morning though.

Temperatures next week look like they'll settle into the 6 - 11 degree range for highs.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 4

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix (especially in the evening/overnight).

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9