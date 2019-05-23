More clouds than sun for the next few days in the Edmonton Metro Region.

AND...a decent chance we'll get at least SOME precipitation over the next 24-36 hours.

Temperatures stay mild with afternoon highs near 20 today/Fri/Sat. Back to the low to mid 20s Sun/Mon/Tue.

Wind looks light for most of today and then probably picks up again Friday.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

A band of light showers has developed in the Entwistle, Whitecourt and Athabasca regions.

That precipitation will likely fizzle out at it moves ENE this morning.

I don't think we'll get any of that precip in the Edmonton area this morning

This afternoon - showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of Central and North-Central Alberta as a system works in from BC.

The most likely timeframe for Edmonton to get some of that action is 6-10pm.

After that...it gets a little less certain.

Friday looks cloudy again with MOST of the precipitation hitting areas south of Edmonton.

But, we can't rule out a shower in or near the city Friday.

The weekend looks sunnier with a warming trend starting Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Light wind for most of the day.

High: 21

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of scattered showers in the area.

Wind becoming NE 20 in the afteroon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25