Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: May 23
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 7:06AM MDT
More clouds than sun for the next few days in the Edmonton Metro Region.
AND...a decent chance we'll get at least SOME precipitation over the next 24-36 hours.
Temperatures stay mild with afternoon highs near 20 today/Fri/Sat. Back to the low to mid 20s Sun/Mon/Tue.
Wind looks light for most of today and then probably picks up again Friday.
PRECIP OUTLOOK:
A band of light showers has developed in the Entwistle, Whitecourt and Athabasca regions.
That precipitation will likely fizzle out at it moves ENE this morning.
I don't think we'll get any of that precip in the Edmonton area this morning
This afternoon - showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of Central and North-Central Alberta as a system works in from BC.
The most likely timeframe for Edmonton to get some of that action is 6-10pm.
After that...it gets a little less certain.
Friday looks cloudy again with MOST of the precipitation hitting areas south of Edmonton.
But, we can't rule out a shower in or near the city Friday.
The weekend looks sunnier with a warming trend starting Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Light wind for most of the day.
High: 21
Evening - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
9pm: 15
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of scattered showers in the area.
Wind becoming NE 20 in the afteroon.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 20
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 23
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 25