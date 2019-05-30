An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the Edmonton Metro Region.

All of Alberta north of Highway 16 and south into the Drayton Valley, Leduc/Camrose and Wainwright regions is under the same Advisory.

Thick smoke from fires burning in Northern Alberta is blanketing parts of the region with many spots reporting poor air quality.

Some Edmontonians are even seeing some falling ash.

Clearer conditions are expected in the Edmonton region and areas to the south on Friday as the wind shifts.

Northern Alberta will keep the smoky conditions.

30.6 on Wednesday was the hottest May temperature in Edmonton in over 20 years.

We've had highs of 30.0 to 30.3 a few times in the past 2 decades.

But, the last time it was hotter on a May day was May 29th, 1995 - it hit 31.0

Temperatures will drop out of the 30s and into the mid 20s in Edmonton today and Friday.

Cooler weather arrives early next week with highs in the 16-21 degree range for Mon/Tue/Wed.

Precipitation Outlook:

A chance of scattered showers in Central and North-Central Alberta late Saturday.

That same regions could see some rain late Sunday and Monday.

High Level and Slave Lake areas also have a chance of some showers Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Hazy.

Air Quality Advisory in effect.

High: 26

Evening - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18