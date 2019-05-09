More cloud than sun in the Edmonton Metro region today. We'll get some sunny breaks.

But, we're not anticipating any really significant clearing until later tonight.

Fri/Sat should be sunnier and then some clouds roll back through on Sunday.

There's a low pressure system that'll track across northern Alberta Sunday.

That system may generate some scattered showers in Central and Northern AB for Mother's Day.

As of right now...I'm leaving that risk out of my forecast for Edmonton.

But, we'll watch it & re-assess the probability over the next few days.

Today's precipitation should all be in NE Alberta where we'll have showers through much of the day.

Temperatures climb close to 20 this afternoon and Friday.

THEN...in the low to mid 20s for Saturday and right around 20 Sunday.

Behind that Sunday low pressure system...we'll "cool" off a bit.

Daytime highs drop back to the mid teens early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a occasional sunny breaks.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17