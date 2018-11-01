November's here and it coming in with a chill and some snow.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be just slightly above zero in the Edmonton area today and Friday.

The weekend looks a bit warmer with highs near 5. THEN...temperatures drop again next week.

Daytime highs are now projected to be just slightly BELOW zero in the Edmonton area Mon/Tue/Wed.

As for the snow...

A low pressure system will develop in southern Alberta and produce a risk of freezing rain in areas from Red Deer south towards Calgary tonight and early Friday.

There's also a good chance for some significant snow (10 or more cm possible) in regions north of the low pressure system.

Areas from Jasper/Hinton southeast through Red Deer to Coronation appear to have the best chance at picking up the higher snow totals.

HOWEVER...The question is: where exactly will that low develop?

Until we know that, we won't know if Edmonton's on the edge and dealing with just flurries.

OR...is Edmonton IN the northern part of the snow zone and looking at 5-10cm ?

At this point...I'll go with a 3-6cm snowfall estimate.

So...expect at least SOME accumulation by Friday afternoon.

MORE on this as it develops.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

10am: -1

Noon: 0

5pm: 1

Evening - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: 0

Friday - Cloudy with light snow. 3-6cm likely.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix midday.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1