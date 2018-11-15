Showers and pockets of rain/snow mix moving through the Edmonton region this morning.

That'll let up by mid to late morning and we'll get a bit of a break before the afternoons nowfall begins.

Snowfall Warnings are in effect for the Grande Prairie/Whitecourt/Hinton/Edson/Rocky Mountain House/Nordegg regions.

10-20cm of snow is possible with the higher amounts most likely in the Hinton to Rocky Mtn House areas.

Edmonton is on the edge of that snow zone. However, 2-5cm of snow is likely with the GEM model now hinting at the City being on the higher end of that scale.

We'll watch the setup through this afternoon. I don't think we can rule out the risk of seeing more than 5cm in parts of the region.

So, if that snow estimate changes, I'll send out an update later today.

The bulk of Edmonton's snow will fall late this afternoon and early this evening. So, the afternoon commute home will be affected.

Behind the snow, we get a short-lived blast of cold air.

Edmonton's stuck in the -10 range for much of Friday.

We start to rebound Saturday and temperatures are back above zero by Sunday Afternoon.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with rain/snow mix in the area early this morning.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Snow starting late this afternoon.

Temperature steady near 1 degree for much of the day.

Evening - Periods of snow this evening. 2-5cm likely.

Snow tapering off late this evening/overnight.

9pm: -3

Friday - Cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afteroon High: -9

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3