Thursday WxBlog: Nov 22
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 7:15AM MST
One last day above zero in Edmonton. THEN...some cooler air drops in.
It's not looking COLD for Fri/Sat/Sun. But, highs will be in the -2 to -7 range.
I still think we're somewhere around -5 when the Grey Cup kicks off on Sunday.
As for snow, there's a chance of a dusting to a couple cm of snow in the foothills Friday.
Edmonton and area gets a chance of some flurries. However, it doesn't look like we'll get any significant accumulation.
By the weekend, skies are clearing a bit.
So...-6 and some sun Saturday afternoon shouldn't FEEL too bad.
The same goes for Sunday's high of -3. By game time, the sun will be down. So, you won't have that warming effect.
Temperatures rebound again next week with highs back above zero.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 5
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 1
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: -3
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -6
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -3
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 2