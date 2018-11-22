One last day above zero in Edmonton.  THEN...some cooler air drops in.

It's not looking COLD for Fri/Sat/Sun.  But, highs will be in the -2 to -7 range.

I still think we're somewhere around -5 when the Grey Cup kicks off on Sunday.

 

As for snow, there's a chance of a dusting to a couple cm of snow in the foothills Friday.

Edmonton and area gets a chance of some flurries.  However, it doesn't look like we'll get any significant accumulation.

By the weekend, skies are clearing a bit.

So...-6 and some sun Saturday afternoon shouldn't FEEL too bad.

The same goes for Sunday's high of -3.  By game time, the sun will be down.  So, you won't have that warming effect.

 

Temperatures rebound again next week with highs back above zero.

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High:  5

 

 

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm:  1

 

 

Friday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  -3

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -9

Afternoon High:  -6

 

 

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -10

Afternoon High:  -3

 

 

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -9

Afternoon High:  0

 

 

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low:  -7

Afternoon High:  2