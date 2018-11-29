Another mild day in Edmonton with an afternoon temperature a coule degrees above zero.

We'll end the month with either 18 or 19 days above zero (depending on what happens tomorrow).

AND...that's actually pretty close to average.

We only had 8 days above zero in November last year.

BUT...2016 had 20 and 2015 had 22!

The 10-year average is 18 days with a High above zero in November.

The 30-year average is 17.

So...this has been a fairly typical November for temperatures.

It's the same story with snowfall - we had LOTS of snow on the ground at the end of November in 2013, 14 & 17.

But, the long-term average is for 7cm of snow on the ground at Nov 30.

We're well below that IN the city.

But, the only official snow measurement we have is at EIA's weather station and it's saying: 7cm.

Cooler air WILL drop in for the start of December and we might see a bit of snow Saturday.

At this point, it doesn't look like a significant snowfall though.

AND...next week's cold snap may not end up being AS COLD as we had previously expected.

Highs will probably be in the -2 to -6 range Mon/Tue and then -4 to -9 range for Wed/Thu/Fri.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 4

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4​