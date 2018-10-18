After a record-setting day Wednesday, some cooler air starts settling in today.

Not cold...but COOLER. Afternoon highs in Edmonton will be in the 12-16 degree range.

We'll get a few clouds today and Saturday. But, most of the next few days should be fairly sunny across much of the province.

The far north is the only area that might see a bit of precip:

Fort McMurray area could get a bit later today or early Friday.

High Level could get some showers Saturday.

Here's a look at the records set yesterday:

Edmonton: 24.7

OLD: 22.8 - 1901 and 1903

EIA: 24.4

OLD: 23.3 - 1963

Grande Prairie: 21.5

OLD: 21.1 - 1942

Rocky Mtn House: 24.2

OLD: 23.9 - 1929

Whitecourt: 22.5

OLD: 21.1 - 1954

Edson and Sundre tied their previous record highs.

Looking LONG RANGE - this mild weather will stick around until at least early next week.

There are signs the Upper Ridge will collapse Wed/Thu of next week and that will likely lead to some cooling.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

High: 14

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 8

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15